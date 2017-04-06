Sound Off for April 9, 2017

After the storm
All is calm. All is bright. Thank God.
Her hypocrisy is showing
The pay gap between men and women working for Senator Elizabeth Warren is 10% more than the national average. And all this time we thought liberals were in favor of equal pay. Shame, Elizabeth!
Unfortunate
The closing of the Bottle Shop is ridiculous. It's one of the finest and friendliest places to buy beverages.
The single-digit tweet
Trump guts Democrats' policies, Twitter-bashes Hillary Clinton; yet he pretends to be "reaching across the aisle." Hard to take him seriously when the middle finger is so prominent.
Not a universal thing
We Americans have rights under our constitution that foreigners do not have. It's the U.S. Constitution, not the Planet Earth Constitution, as open borders wingnuts claim.
Step right up, ladies
How much less would Fox News advertisers be paying if they weren’t subsidizing Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment settlements with several Fox employees? Any others out there, Billy?
Rule of law
If sanctuary cities harbor illegals, all federal funds including interstate maintenance, etc., should be cut off. Federal tax collection would still be enforced and if illegals cross state lines, they would be deported.
Mmmm, OK ... Da!
I must confess that I was going to vote for Hillary until this Russian talked to me and had me change my mind to vote for Trump.
