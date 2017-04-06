Sound Off

Sound Off for April 10, 2017

Weather forecasters and economists are wrong more than they're right. But at least weather forecasters visit elementary schools.

Promise?

Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, is quoted as saying tax reform will take longer than health care reform. I hope so.

Not many

Are you trying to show off for us Ledger by using the word “gird” in your headlines? Wonder how many of your readers had to look that one up.

Tough talk

If the great orange toddler wants to get North Korea, Syria, China, or whoever in line, then maybe he should send some mean tweets to them.

No Big Apple

If I wanted the New York Times, I would buy it. Get this paper to be more original.

Happier channel

For you poor people who get your news from CNN and MSNBC — you need to change it to Fox News. How can you watch that depressing stuff?

Neither rain ...

I hope the postman didn’t take off because of the bad weather. I haven’t seen one anywhere.

Time tested

If you have children you truly love, teach them how to say yes ma’am, no sir, and no slamming of the doors.

