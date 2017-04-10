Sound Off

April 10, 2017 1:27 PM

Sound Off for April 11, 2017

Spring ritual

Hey good Sound Offers: the hummingbirds are back and they are hungry. Got your feeders out?

Untapped source

I don’t understand why the city is always asking for money, but can’t control parking in handicap spaces. That’s a $500 fine.

Really, now ...

A Nivea "White is Purity" ad received backlash from stupid anti-white people and support from stupid white supremacists. Yes, white traditionally represents purity (i.e., wedding gowns). No, white is not an actual skin color.

What ‘pay’ means

MCSD — if you pay someone to do it for you, it will cost you more money.

They have no PAC

Not a single Republican member of Congress suggested cutting Trump’s $3 million golf trips before cutting benefits to children, the elderly, and veterans.

Call it by name

When a rash of killings occurs, you start by looking for a common thread. There's a common thread to this rash of terrorism. It's called Radical Islam. It's time we stop pretending it doesn't exist.

Fries with that?

Columbus must be the fast-food capital of the world.

No-win position

Please realize the smoking subject hurts the business owners who are only trying to make a living. Quit meddling. And I’m not a smoker, either.

