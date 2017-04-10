Sound Off for April 11, 2017

Spring ritual
Hey good Sound Offers: the hummingbirds are back and they are hungry. Got your feeders out?
Untapped source
I don’t understand why the city is always asking for money, but can’t control parking in handicap spaces. That’s a $500 fine.
Really, now ...
A Nivea "White is Purity" ad received backlash from stupid anti-white people and support from stupid white supremacists. Yes, white traditionally represents purity (i.e., wedding gowns). No, white is not an actual skin color.
What ‘pay’ means
MCSD — if you pay someone to do it for you, it will cost you more money.
They have no PAC
Not a single Republican member of Congress suggested cutting Trump’s $3 million golf trips before cutting benefits to children, the elderly, and veterans.
Call it by name
When a rash of killings occurs, you start by looking for a common thread. There's a common thread to this rash of terrorism. It's called Radical Islam. It's time we stop pretending it doesn't exist.
Fries with that?
Columbus must be the fast-food capital of the world.
No-win position
Please realize the smoking subject hurts the business owners who are only trying to make a living. Quit meddling. And I’m not a smoker, either.
Comments