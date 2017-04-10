Sound Off for April 12, 2017

Really — you’re not that important
99 percent of the messages and calls received and sent at lunch can wait. Leave that thing at your office.
Energy outlook for 1958
Compare 750,000 renewal energy jobs with 30,000 oil and coal jobs. The Koch brothers need to read “Who Moved My Cheese.”
Better safe ... ?
Don’t you think we experienced a “mob” mentality about the weather? One significant organization closes down so everyone else surely follows.
Weapon of choice
It used to be that the pen was mightier than the sword ... now the tweet is mightier than the pen.
He had it right all along
We will miss Don Rickles, the first person to recognize politicians, et al, as "hockey pucks."
Branding mistake
Renaming CB&T is just as great an idea as Coca-Cola inventing the New Coke.
Political cover
Putin threw Donald a life line by arranging the gas attack.
