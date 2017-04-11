Sound Off for April 13, 2017

If you have to ask ...
The governor of the people's republic of Alabama got a body part stuck in a wringer.
Don’t sweat a few pounds
Don't feel too bad — even the Earth gets 100 tons heavier every day due to falling space dust.
Different fantasy
Remember when you put all your hopes, dreams and wishes on perhaps getting the long end of the chicken wishbone? Now you buy a lottery ticket.
Learning curve
After four people were killed by an Islamic terrorist, the Swedish prime minister stated Sweden will never go back to mass immigration. How many deaths will it take for liberals here to learn this lesson?
We’ll soon have an inkling
Concerning the man forcibly removed from the United jet just so United could transfer employees and force passengers to give up their seats: Would Neil Gorsuch rule for the passenger or the airline company?
Brothers in ... never mind
Fox News settles sex abuse claims aimed at Bill O'Reilly. Trump praises O'Reilly. Kindred spirits, I suppose.
Comments