Sound Off

April 13, 2017 4:25 PM

Sound Off for April 14, 2017

Better schedule efficiency

Tip for United Airlines: Why not just shoot your customers? Then you won't have to fight with them kicking and screaming down the aisle.

What do we matter?

What happened to the minimum wage raise issue? In Washington they are too busy pointing fingers at each other and forgetting about the people.

Mastery over electronic rudeness

Three cheers for Masters Chairman Billy Payne and the way he handles the cell phone epidemic.

Maybe he needs to be interned

Tim Chitwood, wouldn't you be happier living in ... I don't know, maybe Connecticut with the rest of the liberals?

Assuming facts not in evidence

Comments that the North Koreans are quaking in their shoes as a result of the attack on Shayrat are wishful thinking. Don’t project American attitudes on a country that does not ascribe to American values.

Beyond Mad-ness

Washington is so screwed up with Trump in it. “Mad” magazine can’t even find any humor in it.

