Sound Off for April 15, 2017

Bang ... ho hum
I remember when a shooting was a big thing — not an everyday thing.
Bravo
So proud of the Columbus High robotics team who finished 2nd in the state finals at Athens. They built their robot and operated it successfully to go on the World's competition in Houston.
Alt-security
Trump takes great pride in not informing our media about military maneuvers, yet he doesn't have a problem calling Russia to let them know when there will be an attack.
Downward spin
Only the Dems can try to spin their loss in the Kansas special election, where they won one county, as a win. They are further predicting their next win will be in la la land.
Default excuse
I wonder if Robert Bentley is going to blame his political problems on Viagra? I guess he could blame Obama — most Republicans would.
Works both ways
I'm truly honored that you care enough about me to want to share your faith with me. But don't be upset when I care enough about you to want to share Jesus with you.
Outsourcing
It’s a crying shame that the MCSD has to pay a firm from Texas to show them how to run their schools. Pathetic.
Our ‘brand’
Columbus — The City of Orange Traffic Cones.
