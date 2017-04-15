Sound Off for April 16, 2017

One way worked
Obama drew a red line on chemical weapons in Syria. Trump sent cruise missiles to make his point. Trump’s decision was most effective.
Good luck with that
I would like to meet a politician who doesn’t have baggage.
... And this one’s out, too
Well, Alabama now has its own Weiner.
Unlevel field
What would have happened if a professor had tweeted a threat to President Obama? Yet a Fresno State professor who routinely tweets about executing Trump and Republicans is still teaching. Why the double standard?
Quite a resume
In only weeks, Trump has taken steps that will rip families apart, pollute our rivers and foul the air, intensify irreversible effects of climate change, and weaken America’s public education.
In sleazy company
Ex-Governor Robert Bentley has sunk to the lower ranks of Bill O'Reilly. Neither one can now be considered a "gentleman."
Still stumped
I read Tim Chitwood’s column five times and I still can’t figure out what the number of auto traffic deaths has to do with people being here illegally.
Much ado ...
I think there are many issues that are more important than a governor having an affair.
Anatomical approval
Finally after eight years we have a president who has a pair.
Comments