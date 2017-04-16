Sound Off for April 17, 2017

In demand?
I was in a wreck and tried to call a lawyer. His phone was busy all day.
GOP biology
I understand the Republicans have taken maternity care off their health plan because men don’t get pregnant. Where do they think babies come from?
Smaller words
If you think Nancy Pelosi talks with her hands, then you must have your eyes shut when Donald Trump speaks.
Now you know
Yes, Governor Bentley, this new communication technology is difficult to master.
No U.S. ally
Putin has no business putting his nose into our business. Look what he did to Ukraine. He’s a bully and a tyrant.
Bad idea?
About Bentley being sentenced to community service as a physician … He's 74, and when was the last time he practiced medicine enough to keep up with procedural changes, and new medicine to treat patients?
I’ll take facts
To the people who watch Fox News … how can you watch all of those lies? I’d rather see depressing news that’s true.
Cuts both ways
If a doctor sends you a bill for missing an appointment, you send him one the next time he doesn't see you at your appointment time.
Comments