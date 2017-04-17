Sound Off for April 18, 2017

Deja vu
Are we sure President Trump wasn't an Alabama governor at one time?
Theocratic law
Why should someone else's religion dictate what time I can buy alcohol on Sunday?
Pitts has TDS
Leonard Pitts, you're not an alarmist. You've got a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome. Your paranoid, non-fact-based propaganda has become laughable. Just remind yourself it could've been Hillary.
Rethink it
Why restore an ugly, dilapidated 1958 building just because it sits where a historic building burned? Keep the historic site, but use the money to construct something worthy of that history.
Study this
The CSU "student" who whipped around my wife, stealing her parking space as she was about to pull into it, laughing at her and giving her the finger, deserves to be called an outlawed word.
Heads up, Vlad
The much publicized attack on the Syrian air base was a ruse. Giving our "adversaries" notice before an ineffective fireworks show is nothing but a diversion designed to make Trump look tough versus Putin.
Party lines
Hopefully the mayor will run for a statewide office as a Democrat so we can be assured a Republican will win. Her record in the last two years as mayor will seal the deal.
Comments