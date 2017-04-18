Sound Off for April 19, 2017

Tax time pleasure reading
Want to know how much money corporations are off-shoring and paying lobbyists to avoid paying their fair share of taxes? Go to oxfamamerica.com.
Bottom line: Duh
The “60 Minutes” investigation about public defenders teaches a lesson: Don't commit violent felonies if you can't afford a good lawyer, because you might get caught. But didn't everyone already know that?
Now there’s an idea ...
If the North Koreans had a tax system like America’s they would be too busy at this time of year to have a big parade.
Drug politics overreach
Calls for further restricting the already difficult access to opiates could cause unnecessary suffering. My wife's severe chronic pain was treated inadequately with various therapies and numerous drugs for years until she was prescribed opiates.
Spin that
If Fox News is so great, how do you explain how its two best-known personalities, Ailes and O'Reilly, are being accused of sexual harassment, while two top reporters, Kelly and Van Susteren, have left?
