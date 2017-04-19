Sound Off

April 19, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for April 20, 2017

One of them used to be pretty

Like Billy Winn's old boat, the Government Center building is "Beyond Repair."

Give it a rest, Bernie

So Bernie is once again touring America promoting socialism, knocking the 1% (you know, people like Madonna, Meryl Streep and Colin Kaepernick). Funny, the only people I've ever seen disrupting his rallies were fellow liberals.

Trump’s $20 billion bonfire

The "Great Wall" will cost more than $20 billion, and will do little or nothing to stop illegal immigration, which mainly consists of people who overstay their visas.

Give your kids some credit, AU

By canceling a controversial speaker, Auburn is essentially saying students can't handle a difference of opinion and need to either hide in their "safe zones" or go back to mommy or daddy's basement.

Fond and emphatic farewell

A huge thank you to Mike Owen for his fun and interesting writings! We will miss you! I have a feeling that good times and much happiness will follow you and Allison into the sunset!

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church

Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 0:13

Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church
CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 2:25

CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church
Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos