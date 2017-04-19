Sound Off for April 20, 2017

One of them used to be pretty
Like Billy Winn's old boat, the Government Center building is "Beyond Repair."
Give it a rest, Bernie
So Bernie is once again touring America promoting socialism, knocking the 1% (you know, people like Madonna, Meryl Streep and Colin Kaepernick). Funny, the only people I've ever seen disrupting his rallies were fellow liberals.
Trump’s $20 billion bonfire
The "Great Wall" will cost more than $20 billion, and will do little or nothing to stop illegal immigration, which mainly consists of people who overstay their visas.
Give your kids some credit, AU
By canceling a controversial speaker, Auburn is essentially saying students can't handle a difference of opinion and need to either hide in their "safe zones" or go back to mommy or daddy's basement.
Fond and emphatic farewell
A huge thank you to Mike Owen for his fun and interesting writings! We will miss you! I have a feeling that good times and much happiness will follow you and Allison into the sunset!
