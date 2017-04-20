Sound Off for April 21, 2017

Only one still has a job
Ex-Gov. Bentley has a handsome resemblance to Homer Simpson’s boss at the nuclear plant.
Drexit
Self-driving cars are a boon to us sinners. When the Rapture comes, they will just drift to the side of the road and shut off.
Taxpayer support
Is there really any difference between public aid for private schooling and public aid for housing or public aid for food? Shouldn't the poor have access to the best education, whether it's public or private?
Success story
I am so tired of people bashing Trump. He is not stupid. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be where he is right now.
Parental retaliation
U.S. drops “mother” of all bombs. Does Korea have the “father” of all bombs? Think about it.
Uplifting thought
I received a beautiful handmade Easter card that said: “Life can go in so many directions. Hang on and enjoy the ride.”
