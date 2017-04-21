Sound Off for April 22, 2017

Human cost
With wisdom comes pain.
Interesting
I think Ronald Reagan is looking down on the White House and is very proud.
What gives?
The teacher who spanked that 9-month-old baby — if it were my child, I’d be in jail.
As it should be
Liberals, progressives, conservatives, repressives. What’s the difference? It’s just Americans thinking differently.
Ideal training
President Trump is being chided for being a former businessman. If Washington isn’t a big business, I don’t know what is.
Fireworks
We celebrate our independence with bottle rockets. Korea uses nuclear rockets.
Money and lives
Did you know the states that have driver education in the schools have fewer accidents and lower insurance premiums? Take notice, Georgia.
Up the aisle
No more fly United for me. Henceforth, it will be slide United.
Trumponomics
The Wall will be a stupendously expensive advertisement to the world that the U.S makes bad investments — unless Trump adorns it in pink marble with waterfalls, which might be a good re-selling point.
Comments