Sound Off

April 21, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for April 22, 2017

Human cost

With wisdom comes pain.

Interesting

I think Ronald Reagan is looking down on the White House and is very proud.

What gives?

The teacher who spanked that 9-month-old baby — if it were my child, I’d be in jail.

As it should be

Liberals, progressives, conservatives, repressives. What’s the difference? It’s just Americans thinking differently.

Ideal training

President Trump is being chided for being a former businessman. If Washington isn’t a big business, I don’t know what is.

Fireworks

We celebrate our independence with bottle rockets. Korea uses nuclear rockets.

Money and lives

Did you know the states that have driver education in the schools have fewer accidents and lower insurance premiums? Take notice, Georgia.

Up the aisle

No more fly United for me. Henceforth, it will be slide United.

Trumponomics

The Wall will be a stupendously expensive advertisement to the world that the U.S makes bad investments — unless Trump adorns it in pink marble with waterfalls, which might be a good re-selling point.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship 3:45

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald 3:37

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning 6:50

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits Fort Benning

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos