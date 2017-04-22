Sound Off for April 23, 2017

Money for nothing, right?
Bill O'Reilly insists that the accusations of sexual harassment were unfounded. Fox News insisted that that the accusations were not unfunded.
Incentive and basic economics
Minimum wage is an entry level, not a career goal. It's up to the worker to earn raises. Contrary to liberals' propaganda, small business owners love to reward hard workers with raises.
Abe got it right ...
Donald Trump is a great hustler, but he can’t hustle America and the world.
On-the-job training
Teresa is ready to be governor. She has already learned how to spend other peoples’ money as mayor.
Cliches confirmed and confessed
I am an outside agitator from a liberal state where the bad hombres live. People like me get paid big bucks to write bad things about President Trump and to ruin America.
Lethal combination
Columbus is a ghetto community smack in the middle of NRA land. It's no wonder that we see more and more shootings every day.
What’s our heading, Mr. Christian?
I see the carrier finally got turned around and headed in the right direction ... hopefully this will just be an exercise on basic sea navigation.
A perfect fit
Bill O'Reilly gets fired by Fox. Come on, Mr. President, give your buddy a job in your administration. Make him secretary of something important, or at least make him your spiritual adviser.
Comments