Sound Off for April 24, 2017

The Spin Zone
I understand Bill O'Reilly has been fired at Fox News. I just want to know where the spin stops now.
Peas in a pod
Barack, Michelle & Oprah on a yacht together. I'm certain there are no disagreements there!
Buying out crime
For those owning "crime infested" real estate, the city of Columbus will purchase your property, thus enabling criminals to improve their surroundings while putting money in your pocket. A win-win.
She’ll go far
I have always been very proud of our mayor, Teresa Tomlinson, and feel that she has served Columbus well. She should succeed in state politics, because she is more intelligent than the average politician.
Trading down
We have exchanged class for crass in the White House.
Loud barking
I just read another tell-all book about the Navy SEALs. It seems they can do everything but keep their mouths shut.
Job opening
Mayor Tomlinson should move to Phenix City — then she could run for governor of Alabama. Hee-haw.
What are we bid?
The fact that Congress votes according to which lobbyists flash the most cash says something very disturbing about our government.
