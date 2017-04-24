Sound Off

April 24, 2017

Sound Off for April 25, 2017

Core curriculum

More than a Fine Arts Academy, Columbus needs a Gang Arts Academy, and send all gang members to it. That way, the students who actually want an education have a chance at getting one.

You’re right. Trump didn’t get where he is today by being stupid. He got there because we were.

Congratulations, Madam Mayor. You did a fantastic job on MSNBC “A.M. Joy.” You represented Columbus well. Looked great, spoke in a very diplomatic and articulate way about Georgia. Very proud of you.

Tomlinson seen on national television promoting the Democratic agenda while the bullets fly in Columbus. She is presiding over the destruction of a once prosperous community.

Excellent article by Jack Bernard on health reform in Sunday's Forum. Can't believe he's a Republican.

Those ignorant New Orleans fools tearing down Confederate monuments should replace them with Lincoln statues, since he was single-handedly responsible for slavery remaining legal in New Orleans for months after the Civil War ended.

For Jeff Sessions, from my home state of Alabama, to criticize another of our 50 United States of America, for any reason, is a hoot, as we say in the South.

