April 25, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for April 26, 2017

Demand a recount

They say the average person spends 6 months of life waiting for red lights to change. Surely Columbus was not included in those figures. I spend at least six month yearly waiting for the change.

Faulty analogy

The difference? Public housing and welfare help the poor and disabled survive. With charter school vouchers, the public school system and the kids left behind pay for your child’s private or religious education.

The mills aren’t coming back, either

Promising to bring back coal is like promising to bring back film for Polaroid cameras.

Brought it on herself

The American Airlines passenger allegedly abused didn't check her stroller at the gate as required and then has a mysterious meltdown when asked to comply with this simple rule.

Narrower constituency

The times must really be a-changing. Remember when MC Hammer spoke for a generation? Now he speaks for 3M Corporation.

Sawdust in the tranny

Trump is a used-car salesman who has sold the U.S. a lemon.

