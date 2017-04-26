Sound Off

April 26, 2017 4:50 PM

Sound Off for April 27, 2017

Cartoonish character

I don't know where this guy Ossoff came from, but I can't ever read his name without wanting to think about that snowman dude in the movie “Frozen.”

Selective tolerance

Liberal definition: Right of free speech only if they agree with speaker's view of subject. Only conservative thinkers are refused the right to speak on college campuses.

Wearing a bit thin

If I hear the words "servant leadership" pouring out of Columbus too many more times, I think I'll have a stroke.

Embarrassed denial

Refusal to admit that your blindness, selfishness, and fear made you buy into a leech and a liar who is selling you out keeps some Trump voters loyal.

That’s where it comes from

To the misogynistic writer: All government officials spend other people's money, no matter what party or gender. Use your brain, dummy.

We don’t need no education…

I bet Donald Trump's favorite Pink Floyd CD is “The Wall.”

