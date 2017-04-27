Looking Back

Sound Off

Fifty years ago today, April 28, 1967

Police Purge

Former Columbus policemen Jack Wright and Willis Paul admitted today that they were directly involved in each of the burglaries for which six other ex-policemen are accused. Wright and Paul appeared in court today to testify against six former officers charged with burglary.

Sports

Heavyweight champion Cassius Clay arrived at Houston’s federal building at 8:41 a.m. (EST) for his showdown with the government over military service.

Birth Control

Satisfied “customers” are the best selling point for charity birth control devices, Dr. Robert Hatcher, director of family planning for the Muscogee County Health Department, told members of the Community Services Association Thursday.

