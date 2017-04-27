Sound Off

April 27, 2017 3:37 PM

Sound Off for April 28, 2017

Not an ‘us’ or ‘them’ thing

It's so easy for me, white, middle class, to turn my back or judge South Columbus for its crime problem. But it's not a community problem. It's a people problem. And we're all God's people.

It’s not needed up there

From 2008-2013 the nine biggest U.S. banks pocketed $80 billion they hid under "loopholes." Trump wants to reduce their taxes to 15%. Wake up. That's where the money is we need to run this country.

Profitable alliance

I guess Obama's a greater person than Hillary. He's getting $400,000 to speak to Wall Street. She only gets $250,000 per speech. And all this time we thought these people despised Wall Street!

Not her turf

What I don't understand is, why was our mayor on MSNBC discussing an election in a district north of Atlanta? Since when does she represent that district?

Pick the right culprits

Don’t blame Mayor Tomlinson for our shootings. The fault lies with the gun-crazed NRA nuts who insist that every maniac should have a gun.

