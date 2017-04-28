Sound Off

April 28, 2017 12:50 PM

Sound Off for April 29, 2017

Emotional time

I got to visit Fort Benning again. First time since 1944. Go Fort Benning.

Cause for hope

President Trump is examining all of the products made overseas and sold here. Perhaps some of our factories will open up to provide jobs for Americans.

Some punishment

So it’s OK to be a bigwig participating in sexual harassment and then asked to leave with a big-ole golden parachute.

Apprentice II

I think Donald Trump was hired to do a reality TV show where he plays a U.S. president who continuously wreaks havoc over our nation.

Not listening

"... A bullet has nobody's name on it. It can go in the air. It can go the wrong way, ricochet off of something, hit somebody." Yeah, try telling that to the gun lobby.

Faith-based greed

Membership fees have doubled at Mar-a-Lago at $200K. More corporate tax cuts and tax breaks are needed, so please continue to support the Republican Party — and don't forget to say your prayers.

Anybody?

I have been trying to call the Post Office for almost a week now. The phone rings and rings and rings. I know there are people working there.

Irreverent

Why would Columbus have a beer and BBQ bash on Holy Saturday?

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:07

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board
Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder
Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 2:16

Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos