Sound Off

April 29, 2017 1:00 PM

Sound Off for April 30, 2017

We’re guessing ... not.

If all of you people just do what I tell you to do, you’d be a lot better off. This Sound Off brought to you by a flaming liberal.

First things first

I’m not worried about President Trump’s tax returns. If he lowers my taxes, that’s all I care about.

If you can’t hold off ...

Why can’t you buy enough liquor on Saturday night to get you through Sunday’s church service? Or maybe you should decide you need help and go get it.

Make it a non-story

Paul Manifort, foreign agent, Michael Flynn, foreign agent, Carter Page, foreign intelligence asset, The Donald, foreign dupe. Show us your tax returns, Donny Boy. Put it all to rest!

Disturbing implications

Looks like the U.S. declared war against Syria without any provocation.

Beyond the stereotypes

What do statues of MLK and Gen. Robert E. Lee have in common? They are both symbols of history and heritage. They are not symbols of black power and white supremacy.

Higher ambitions

I see where Teresa Tomlinson may run for governor. Hasn’t Georgia suffered enough?

Cyber-ugliness

Social media and the Internet are destroying America. Too many nuts taking advantage of technology.

Politics of amnesia

Trump's strategy: Create a new crisis, so we will forget about the last one.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Hope Harbour holds its annual Bidding for Hope 1:40

Hope Harbour holds its annual Bidding for Hope

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos