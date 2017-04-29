Sound Off for April 30, 2017

We’re guessing ... not.
If all of you people just do what I tell you to do, you’d be a lot better off. This Sound Off brought to you by a flaming liberal.
First things first
I’m not worried about President Trump’s tax returns. If he lowers my taxes, that’s all I care about.
If you can’t hold off ...
Why can’t you buy enough liquor on Saturday night to get you through Sunday’s church service? Or maybe you should decide you need help and go get it.
Make it a non-story
Paul Manifort, foreign agent, Michael Flynn, foreign agent, Carter Page, foreign intelligence asset, The Donald, foreign dupe. Show us your tax returns, Donny Boy. Put it all to rest!
Disturbing implications
Looks like the U.S. declared war against Syria without any provocation.
Beyond the stereotypes
What do statues of MLK and Gen. Robert E. Lee have in common? They are both symbols of history and heritage. They are not symbols of black power and white supremacy.
Higher ambitions
I see where Teresa Tomlinson may run for governor. Hasn’t Georgia suffered enough?
Cyber-ugliness
Social media and the Internet are destroying America. Too many nuts taking advantage of technology.
Politics of amnesia
Trump's strategy: Create a new crisis, so we will forget about the last one.
