Sound Off for May 1, 2017

The nice thing about CCG pay is you can have a graduate degree and 15 years' service and your kids still qualify for reduced lunches and Pell grants.
The classic con
Trump is a poor man’s idea of a rich man, a weak man’s idea of a strong man, and a stupid man’s idea of a smart man.
Erasing history
April 26 was Confederate Memorial Day, and it distresses me no end that New Orleans is removing its Confederate monuments. Of course, New Orleans, like Atlanta, has not been a Southern city since the 1950s.
Firepower Eden
In NRA Utopia, police officers would never get shot. Because we wouldn't need police officers. Because everyone would have a gun. And everyone would be taking the law into their own hands.
For the record:
If you’d bothered watching MSNBC, you would’ve learned that our mayor grew up in District 6, has family still living there, and is able to articulately define the demographics of District 6.
Legal precedent
Why aren't states that ignore immigration laws treated the same as states that defied integration laws? Send in federal troops like in Alabama.
That ‘karma’ thing
Ironic that candidate Trump's rhetoric about Hillary Clinton being under investigation has come back to haunt him. Careful what you wish for.
