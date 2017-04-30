Sound Off

April 30, 2017 1:12 PM

Sound Off for May 1, 2017

Compression

The nice thing about CCG pay is you can have a graduate degree and 15 years' service and your kids still qualify for reduced lunches and Pell grants.

The classic con

Trump is a poor man’s idea of a rich man, a weak man’s idea of a strong man, and a stupid man’s idea of a smart man.

Erasing history

April 26 was Confederate Memorial Day, and it distresses me no end that New Orleans is removing its Confederate monuments. Of course, New Orleans, like Atlanta, has not been a Southern city since the 1950s.

Firepower Eden

In NRA Utopia, police officers would never get shot. Because we wouldn't need police officers. Because everyone would have a gun. And everyone would be taking the law into their own hands.

For the record:

If you’d bothered watching MSNBC, you would’ve learned that our mayor grew up in District 6, has family still living there, and is able to articulately define the demographics of District 6.

Legal precedent

Why aren't states that ignore immigration laws treated the same as states that defied integration laws? Send in federal troops like in Alabama.

That ‘karma’ thing

Ironic that candidate Trump's rhetoric about Hillary Clinton being under investigation has come back to haunt him. Careful what you wish for.

