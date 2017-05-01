Sound Off for May 2, 2017

By the numbers
Four criminals executed by Arkansas in eight days! Wow, I can see how that's such big news. So how many Arkansas citizens were executed by criminals during those eight days?
Hall of infamy
Trump and Nixon will go down as the most hated presidents ever.
Costly cobwebs
People who buy boats have high expectations of going out on the lake. All it will do is sit in the garage.
Sad commentary
Just like ISIS, those New Orleanians are destroying historical monuments.
Recorded history
If I am lucky enough to survive all these promises of winning and all our streets paved with gold, I'll be sure to chronicle this remarkable story on the walls of a cave somewhere.
Welcome laugh
Mr. Kendrick-Holmes’ Saturday article regarding the guinea pig funeral was hilarious. Funniest thing I've read in ages. He never fails to entertain the reader.
Valid point
It is ironic that celebrities fly in on their private jets to attend climate change protests.
What a deal
Mayor Tomlinson, 20 hours of pay in exchange for me giving you 40 hours, which you keep until I quit, is hardly what I'd call a bonus. Unless I quit tomorrow.
