Sound Off

May 01, 2017 1:28 PM

Sound Off for May 2, 2017

By the numbers

Four criminals executed by Arkansas in eight days! Wow, I can see how that's such big news. So how many Arkansas citizens were executed by criminals during those eight days?

Hall of infamy

Trump and Nixon will go down as the most hated presidents ever.

Costly cobwebs

People who buy boats have high expectations of going out on the lake. All it will do is sit in the garage.

Sad commentary

Just like ISIS, those New Orleanians are destroying historical monuments.

Recorded history

If I am lucky enough to survive all these promises of winning and all our streets paved with gold, I'll be sure to chronicle this remarkable story on the walls of a cave somewhere.

Welcome laugh

Mr. Kendrick-Holmes’ Saturday article regarding the guinea pig funeral was hilarious. Funniest thing I've read in ages. He never fails to entertain the reader.

Valid point

It is ironic that celebrities fly in on their private jets to attend climate change protests.

What a deal

Mayor Tomlinson, 20 hours of pay in exchange for me giving you 40 hours, which you keep until I quit, is hardly what I'd call a bonus. Unless I quit tomorrow.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Couples dance on the green at the Columbus State University Spring Swing

Couples dance on the green at the Columbus State University Spring Swing 2:25

Couples dance on the green at the Columbus State University Spring Swing
Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant 1:55

Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant
Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 1 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 2:10

Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 1 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos