Sound Off

May 02, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for May 3, 2017

(Neither do most of them)

Sadly, I could never be a U.S. President. I don't know how to play golf.

Preventable tragedies

Has anyone else wondered how many murdered Columbus residents would still be alive today if we'd increase instead of decrease felony prison sentences? Almost every one of these shootings is committed by a convicted felon.

Crony capitalism

Trump has filled his entire administration with billionaires and people who don’t qualify for the jobs for which he appointed them. Our country will never recover.

Like paper ‘Sound Off’ is printed on

I wonder if all those people carrying paper signs to protest global warming realize they are killing trees which absorb carbon monoxide which combats global warming.

We can eat just so much ...

How many restaurants does Columbus need? There’s one on every corner.

They’re fallibly human

Mayo Clinic study says that doctors give the wrong diagnosis 21% of the time. Ask questions!

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teacher debunks special-education misconception

Teacher debunks special-education misconception 1:48

Teacher debunks special-education misconception
Couples dance on the green at the Columbus State University Spring Swing 2:25

Couples dance on the green at the Columbus State University Spring Swing
Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant 1:55

Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos