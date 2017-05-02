Sound Off for May 3, 2017

(Neither do most of them)
Sadly, I could never be a U.S. President. I don't know how to play golf.
Preventable tragedies
Has anyone else wondered how many murdered Columbus residents would still be alive today if we'd increase instead of decrease felony prison sentences? Almost every one of these shootings is committed by a convicted felon.
Crony capitalism
Trump has filled his entire administration with billionaires and people who don’t qualify for the jobs for which he appointed them. Our country will never recover.
Like paper ‘Sound Off’ is printed on
I wonder if all those people carrying paper signs to protest global warming realize they are killing trees which absorb carbon monoxide which combats global warming.
We can eat just so much ...
How many restaurants does Columbus need? There’s one on every corner.
They’re fallibly human
Mayo Clinic study says that doctors give the wrong diagnosis 21% of the time. Ask questions!
Comments