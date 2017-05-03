Sound Off for May 4, 2017

Partners in crime
NRA: "We'll provide the guns..." Gangsta: "...and we'll do the rest." What an interesting coalition.
The buck doesn’t stop anywhere
Hillary blamed Comey, the Russians, and Wikileaks for losing the election. That is like blaming your pen when you write a bad check.
Informative coverage
Kudos to Mr. Chitwood for a very well-written story on Friday’s development in the mall shooting trial.
It matters, sir
Donny, science is science. You may not care about your grandchildren’s quality of life, but the rest of us care about ours.
So ... not getting your vote?
All I can say is may the good Lord help us if Mayor Tomlinson gets anyway close to governor … what a shame, what a shame.
Presidential precedent
Having experienced incivility in our neighborhoods and on the streets as never before, is it influenced by precedents set by the president of the United States with his lack of respect for many fellow citizens?
