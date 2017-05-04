Sound Off

May 04, 2017 4:11 PM

Sound Off for May 5, 2017

Bipartisan funding source

If all the B.S. coming from both parties were worth a penny a pound they could retire the national debt.

Self-serving preference

Why is the journalism award the most prestigious Page One award?

Rekount?

If Russia did help Trump get elected, I bet they wish they could have a do-over.

Public figure

Frank Myers is a poor example for our school children. First his TV commercial where he had to bleep out his own words and now billboards where he calls himself a troublemaker.

Historical and statistical detail

Actually, Lincoln was probably our most hated President. He won with only 40% of the popular vote in 1860 and only 55% of the popular vote among the Union states in 1864.

Unarguable truth

When Trump said his presidency was the first of its kind — now that’s something he’s said that I believe.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Large tree falls onto school playground

Large tree falls onto school playground 0:37

Large tree falls onto school playground
Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to dowtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to dowtown Columbus
Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year 1:30

Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos