Sound Off for May 5, 2017

Bipartisan funding source
If all the B.S. coming from both parties were worth a penny a pound they could retire the national debt.
Self-serving preference
Why is the journalism award the most prestigious Page One award?
Rekount?
If Russia did help Trump get elected, I bet they wish they could have a do-over.
Public figure
Frank Myers is a poor example for our school children. First his TV commercial where he had to bleep out his own words and now billboards where he calls himself a troublemaker.
Historical and statistical detail
Actually, Lincoln was probably our most hated President. He won with only 40% of the popular vote in 1860 and only 55% of the popular vote among the Union states in 1864.
Unarguable truth
When Trump said his presidency was the first of its kind — now that’s something he’s said that I believe.
