Sound Off for May 6, 2017

Down to size
The three gang members don’t look so tough now, do they?
Sun Bern
I just found out that Bernie Sanders bought himself a $600,000 beach home. Now he has three homes. Pretty good for a liberal socialist who never worked an honest day in his life.
Try it our way
So sad our city leaders can't make ends meet on $72,000-$141,000 salaries, needing 5-21% raises. Maybe they should work for a third that like the average city employee, with half-percent pay increases.
Issues of moment
We have a chief executive who orders a lethal missile strike as impulsively as he fires off an early morning tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Relative injustice
"Privilege" isn't reserved for whites. It's relative to the majority population. if you disagree, just ask for a show of hands of how many white MCSD students and faculty have been blatantly discriminated against.
On my cap ...
Make America calm my nerves. How come I have this feeling that Trump is leading America to disaster?
A better way
I read where the government wants to buy up crime-ridden properties. They should pick up the ones causing the crimes, not stealing our homes out from under us.
Comments