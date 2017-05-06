Sound Off for May 7, 2017

Saving us the trouble
I want to thank protesters for burning the American Flag, because once it is touched by their filthy and putrid hands, destroying it is the right and only thing to do.
Demographic needs
We have to have immigrants for three reasons: cheap labor, make money for organizations and help liberals get elected.
Unrecognizable
I think Reagan and Lincoln are looking down on the White House and Lincoln is holding Reagan while he throws up and Abe screams, “No longer the party of Lincoln.”
Self-explanatory
Wednesday was National Nude Gardening Day. I was out at the "crack" of dawn.
Here we go again ...
Councilor Walker Garrett recommended that council give the Marshal two pursuit vehicles with technology packages. The Marshal does not need even one pursuit vehicle. Their job is court service, not chasing bad guys.
A qualified successor
My pick to replace O’Reilly is Elizabeth McDonald from the Fox Business Network.
Gross exploitation
Gay Chechen men lie so women will marry them and bear their children to hide their gayness. It's reprehensible to use those women and children. Why not just stay single and lie?
Doctrinal update
Heard someone say they had thought Obama might have been the Antichrist — now they think it may be Trump.
