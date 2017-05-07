Sound Off for May 8, 2017

Mission creep
If guns were made solely for self defense, they would've gone out of business decades ago. They fail miserably at that. So much that you have to assume anyone carrying a gun has other intentions.
Inspirational
What a heartwarming story about the Northside seniors. I send kudos to those parents for the splendid job they did raising them.
Right at home
MSNBC is a perfect forum for Teresa Tomlinson.
It’s not subtle
President Trump has only "street smarts," or the ability to outwit the other fellow. President Obama has wisdom, or the ability to see the bigger picture. There is a difference.
A basic priority
Our borders must be kept sacrosanct. If we pay for it, so be it.
Well said
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said “Jews are our older brothers.” The very best way to describe our relationship.
Taxpayer security
Heath Park needs some of those new park cameras, not for monitoring crime, but for monitoring city employees and inmate work crews that goof off there.
Terror of our time
It's really a sad state of affairs when every time there's a deadly accident, the first thing we have to do is verify that it wasn't terrorism.
