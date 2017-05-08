Sound Off for May 9, 2017

Inspiring
The Northside High story of Bhavita, Margaret, and Rivers' prom date is beautiful. A school with a heart, indeed!
Parental dread
When Columbus State University has its first concealed weapons shootout, and a student dies, can parents file a class action lawsuit against the legislators who enabled it? Local attorneys please answer here.
Give him time
Obama had 8 years to screw this country up, so why do people expect Trump to fix everything in 100 days?
France 1, U.S. 0
White nationalism lost in France. The U.S. also had an extremist who mocked the disabled, re-tweeted neo-Nazis, called Mexicans rapists, and bragged about molesting women. He won, thanks to the GOP.
Not the point
CNN aired an anti-Trump special showing numerous positive examples of immigrants. However, every example was a legal immigrant. That's the whole crux of the immigration controversy — the illegal ones!
Threat level
Colbert insulted president Trump and Putin with a crude sexual remark the other day. Later Colbert said "life is short." Keep insulting Putin and he may find out how short.
Common ground
Middle of the road. Hey, Leonard Pitts. I can’t believe I agree with you regarding your stance on Ann Coulter.
