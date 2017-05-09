Sound Off for May 10, 2017

The dull old days
When I was growing up, we were not allowed to chat about sex, money, religion or politics in polite society. What the heck did we talk about?
I have it on higher authority
I have breaking news for Mr. Chitwood and all of the liberal, leftist professors who are doing a seminar on climate change. God controls the climate and you can’t do anything about it.
Revive the refrain:
It's amazing that Hillary blames Comey's ratting out her felonies for her election loss. Had he not shirked his duty to arrest her, she would have been ineligible to run. Lock her up!
Where there’s smoke
An Australian woman stabbed her seven children and her niece, ranging in age from two to fourteen, to death in 2014 as the result of "cannabis-induced schizophrenia." And they still say marijuana is harmless.
Let’s hope you mean North Korea
The fat little toad in China threatens to sink our ships. Go ahead and try. We can sink his whole nation.
Ask at the Country Club
If I belong to a union and don’t pay dues why can’t I belong to the Country Club and not pay dues?
