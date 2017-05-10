Sound Off

May 10, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for May 11, 2017

Harder to make than to solve

I have tried and tried to create a crossword puzzle — even a simple one — grrr, can’t do it.

Take a stand against vulgarity

Little Stevie Colbert can spout vulgar nonsense if CBS approves. Humorous constructive criticism is too complex for that childish, low-class, potty-mouthed weasel. We'll watch other networks and not buy CBS's sponsors' products.

Not worth saving

Historic Columbus has lost their mind. Tear down that ugly, ugly building.

Date of infamy

May 4, 2017 — Remember the day. This is the day your Republican congressperson sold you out.

Irresistible

Hillary says she is going to join the resistance. Only thing the Clintons can't resist is money and power.

Long-term shelter with other ‘men’

A 16-year-old committed two armed robberies, kidnapped and raped a woman. Some momma must be proud that her boy's grown to be a man. Hopefully he won't be homeless anymore for many years.

