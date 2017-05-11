Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 12, 1967
Police Woes
Col. Paul Singer, the man credited with “cleaning up” the Birmingham Police, voiced this opinion about the reason for the current purge of the Columbus Police Department at a meeting Thursday of the Columbus Exchange Club. Singer laid the cause on the fact that Columbus has no professional direction of its police and fire departments.
Wallace Nixes Farm Grant
Gov. Lurleen B. Wallace announced Thursday she will veto a $399,997 grant which the U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) awarded to a controversial farmers’ cooperative in southwest Alabama. Selma Mayor Joe Smitherman, who charged the program was infiltrated with Black Panther party organizers, had sought the veto.
Nursing School
A nursing school in Columbus College has the final authorization — and dollars — needed to open next fall. Assurance of a September opening of a new Department of Nursing at Columbus College came today with appointment of Helen T. Milian as associate professor of nursing and director of nursing education.
