Sound Off

May 11, 2017

Sound Off for May 12, 2017

Welcome voice of reason

The comments of Edison O. Jackson, President of historically black Bethune-Cookman University, explaining his choice of Betsy DeVos for commencement speaker are an intelligent breath of fresh air in today's politically charged college world.

Heartfelt lyrics

A new Toby Keith song title: My Heroes Have Always Been Scumbags.

Let him do his job

Why don’t the Democrats quit crying and just let the country run with what we have, which Trump will do with much accomplishment.

Just commemorate it

What is historic about Claflin School? Tear it down and put a plaque up.

Check those books again

Actually, Sheriff Jolley, undocumented immigrants do have both constitutional and human rights. And so do 18-year-olds.

Nothing would so become him ...

Dear Mr. Trump, if you really want to make a big splash in history, please resign.

