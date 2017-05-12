Sound Off for May 13, 2017

Overdue move
Avoid revisiting budget tantrum of Countryman. Join his department with Sheriff’s Department. Let them wear their blue uniforms, give out summonses, evictions, subpoenas. Sheriff’s Department and CPD can do the real law enforcement. Cheaper, efficient.
Your turn, sir
President Trump challenged Sally Yates to testify under oath about leaks. She did. Would President Trump testify under oath concerning the many accusations about Russian connections?
Not buying it
Hillary and Uma Abedin are both lawyers. Comey said under oath, with a straight face, that they weren't arrested for exposing sensitive classified information because they didn't know that was illegal. Really? Come on!
Well, @#%*!
Is there anyone left in America who can get behind a microphone without being rude, crude and lewd? Have we really sunk that low?
Word play
"Pyongyang" sounds like the sound a rubber band makes. Which makes a lot of sense considering the North Korea industrial machine.
Cut to the chase
I like meteorologists, but they could give us weather forecasts 80 seconds into the news. I always fall asleep before I find out if I need a coat or umbrella.
Low line
I put the over/under for Trump being impeached at 18 months.
Comments