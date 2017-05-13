Sound Off for May 14, 2017

Sound Off

It’s happened before

Yes, God controls climate. But man-made pollution, like sin, can destroy Eden.

Inevitable and necessary

Understand that Comey was and still is dedicated to Obama. Comey destroyed the Clintons because he could not serve two masters. Time for Comey to go and another smart move by Trump.

National moment of truth

My wife and were tourists in Washington when the dam broke on Watergate and the Nixon cover-up fell apart. This Trump thing is 100 times more harmful to our future unless impeachment proceedings commence soon.

Perfectly suited

With all the difficulty Mayor Tomlinson had balancing a budget with maintaining a reserve for such critical infrastructure projects as roundabouts and bike paths, she may well belong in the Senate.

Failed at his job

Obama appointee Deputy AG Rosenstein wrote a letter recommending Comey be fired. Trump agreed that Comey overstepped his authority, by acting as AG, and failed to apply equal justice by indicting Hillary Clinton.

In over your head, Jeff?

I betcha Jeff Sessions wishes were back in the Senate, representing the white citizens of Alabama.

Interesting math

From July 29 through August 18, CCG salaried employees will collect two and a half weeks of pay for working three weeks. And they call that a bonus?

Far-sighted, responsible decision

Congratulations to our U.S. Senate. No fossil fuel exploration on federal lands. Thank you.

