Sound Off

May 14, 2017 4:10 PM

Sound Off for May 15, 2017

Obvious solution

If you have three employees doing the work of four because of high turnover caused by low pay, split that fourth paycheck among them, since they're already doing the work, and stop the downward spiral.

Familiar pattern

The Republicans voted on Trumpcare for America but exempted lawmakers from any reduction in services.

Law still matters

America is a unique "nation of immigrants," so we must give illegal aliens amnesty. Unique — except for the other 28 countries in the New World, Australia, New Zealand, etc., that enforce less-generous immigration laws.

Vive La France

France leads the world toward the center rather than the extreme right by electing President Emmanuel Macron and, as in the 1700s, takes a stand against abuses of the economic aristocracy and fundamentalist religion.

In the bunker?

Where are Stevie Bannon and The Kellyanne? Keeping a low profile as the decent American conscience, federal courts and members of Congress halt the Donnybrook’s sedition and rush to Trumpbranding of America?

Worn it out

For the millionth time: Inadvertently possessing or disseminating classified material, and Hillary did neither, is a misdemeanor, not a felony. Find a new rant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow Jam prepared the Louisiana way

1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow Jam prepared the Louisiana way 1:52

1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow Jam prepared the Louisiana way
Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee 2:14

Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee
Mothers Day holds new meaning for Lindsay Ellis 2:06

Mothers Day holds new meaning for Lindsay Ellis

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos