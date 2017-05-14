Sound Off for May 15, 2017

Obvious solution
If you have three employees doing the work of four because of high turnover caused by low pay, split that fourth paycheck among them, since they're already doing the work, and stop the downward spiral.
Familiar pattern
The Republicans voted on Trumpcare for America but exempted lawmakers from any reduction in services.
Law still matters
America is a unique "nation of immigrants," so we must give illegal aliens amnesty. Unique — except for the other 28 countries in the New World, Australia, New Zealand, etc., that enforce less-generous immigration laws.
Vive La France
France leads the world toward the center rather than the extreme right by electing President Emmanuel Macron and, as in the 1700s, takes a stand against abuses of the economic aristocracy and fundamentalist religion.
In the bunker?
Where are Stevie Bannon and The Kellyanne? Keeping a low profile as the decent American conscience, federal courts and members of Congress halt the Donnybrook’s sedition and rush to Trumpbranding of America?
Worn it out
For the millionth time: Inadvertently possessing or disseminating classified material, and Hillary did neither, is a misdemeanor, not a felony. Find a new rant.
Comments