Sound Off for May 16, 2017

Venom rights
Hopefully Governor Deal will sign the Campus Snake bill next year, which will allow students to carry rattlesnakes into college classrooms in order to reduce the number of students being bitten by rattlesnakes.
Lesser evil
I wasn't a Trump supporter but he's our president and I want our country to do well. Besides, the only other choice we had was even worse.
Uneasy calm
If Midtown, Inc. thinks stopped, bumper-to-bumper traffic at 11:30 a.m. from 13th Avenue to 10th Avenue is “traffic calming,” take a look at the drivers’ faces. Way to go, traffic engineer.
No guarantee
New Miss USA, Karen McCullough, is being attacked for saying she believes that affordable healthcare is a privilege instead of a right. You mean she's never seen that constitutional amendment that guarantees affordable healthcare?
Sounds familiar
Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says diabetics don't deserve health care because they gave themselves diabetes.
Telling
When Angela Merkel met with Trump in Washington, the headline in Politico read: "Leader of Free World Meets with Donald Trump."
Right-minded
The ACA made available healthcare for all citizens. It was imperfect, but millions of citizens benefited. Republicans think we should pay higher premiums. Millions can’t, therefore less coverage. Shame, Republicans.
By definition
When a person puts a knee into the neck of another person until they die, that is taking another person's life.
Cultural bias
Why are some people allowed to have their history and heritage while others are expected to give theirs up? What happened to “multicultural diversity”?
You’re the racist
Hey Leonard Pitts: A racist allegation of racism is meritless.
