Sound Off for May 17, 2017

Dumbing down?
I think it’s time to require an IQ verification before a Sound Off is published.
He should at least listen
The current occupant of the White House has been curiously silent about Jimmy Kimmel's heartfelt comments on healthcare. Will the "tweeter-in-chief" now refer to late night talk shows as "fake comedy"?
Refreshingly independent voice
Garrett Walker is becoming a great councilor. He doesn’t seem to be a puppet. He has a mind of his own.
Ship him out
If the Shaw High student is illegal he needs to be deported.
Pretty good blueprint
At Liberty University's commencement, Trump said that no one has accomplished anything significant without criticism … with this as his motivation, Trump will undoubtedly accomplish more than any other president in history!
According to the polls ...
Obama says Gen. Flynn is not a fan of his. Who in the world would want to be a fan of Barack Hussein Obama?
