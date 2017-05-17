Sound Off for May 18, 2017

Pathetic excuse for courage
Being in a gang doesn't make you tough. It makes you a wimp having to hide behind wall of armed thugs. If you're tough, then step out on your own. Be somebody, not some number.
Just keeping his word
Come on, Washington Post, please remember that that Donald Trump campaigned on establishing a better relationship with Russia. A bit of classified sensitive information should help in fulfilling that promise.
Vanishing values
Unfortunately, Miss USA is the type of young woman who is rare nowadays. She's right that able-bodied working age citizens should earn health care, unless they're wealthy or others volunteer to pay their way.
Consult them how, exactly?
The controversy over lethal injections sometimes being inhumane can be solved by consulting "experts" — junkies who die painlessly every day without even trying, simply nodding off never to awaken again. Use Fentanyl or heroin.
No health, no caring
The Republican “healthcare” bill was designed to be as cruel as possible to as many people as possible and to benefit the wealthiest Americans.
