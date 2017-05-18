Sound Off for May 19, 2017

Tough gig
Diogenes would need a lantern emitting the same amount of lumens as the sun to find an honest man these days.
Law and decency
Immigrants in detention centers suffer horribly, while others make money off of their confinement. So who is breaking the ethical border, the immigrant or the money maker?
I gotta be Me
What does Trump see when he looks back in history? Mostly he sees ... Trump.
For a price ...
In lieu of “glasses” my old optometrist used to call them “fashion eyewear.” Oh please.
Like it or not
Global warming reminds me of the Holy Bible. You can doubt it, ignore it and misinterpret it, but you can’t change it.
Like ’em or not
Thank you, Sound Off, for printing many different opinions.
Great timing
So Hillary says she is now part of the Resistance. She’s about 6 months too late.
Miraculously low
Pedestrian deaths in Georgia have increased 40 percent in the past two years. If you observe the typical Columbus pedestrian, it's amazing that it's only up 40 percent.
What you pay for
I travel frequently by automobile and highway from Columbus to Washington. South Carolina has the cheapest gas and the worst Interstate highway. Just saying.
