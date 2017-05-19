Sound Off for May 20, 2017

Thinning the herd
We circumvent natural selection by protecting stupid people, encouraging them to multiply, and rewarding mediocrity. Nature gets even by introducing guns and illegal drugs. It's not nice to fool Mother Nature!
Wouldn’t it be nice …
… If our president advanced an agenda of health care, tax reform, immigration, and infrastructure improvement (read jobs) instead of examining, at taxpayers’ expense, an election he won, and quit impeding the FBI?
Another side
Three writers in the Wall Street Journal in late April give a somewhat different view of the "endangerment finding," the EPA, and climate change than that found in the L-E.
Missed chance
You know, if Democrats had ever applied what they knew/know about the Clintons and brought about charges, their hollow outrage at Trump might have a smidge more credibility.
Clueless irony
Comey has been called a showboat … by a peacock.
Big picture
Michelle Obama is completely off base in criticizing Sonny Perdue's modification of school lunch requirements. Mrs. Obama just doesn't realize the detrimental effect that these requirements have had on agricultural sodium crops.
Unspeakable
The Tuskegee syphilis testing and the 1953 British atomic bomb test in Maralinga, where authorities failed to evacuate all of the local Aboriginal tribes, were two of "civilized" society's darkest hours.
Faith-based?
Watching the corrupt, immoral, racist sexual predator Donald Trump speak at a so-called Christian university commencement was beyond bizarre. How could anyone who professes to follow the God I serve be so stupid and hypocritical?
