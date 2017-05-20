Sound Off for May 21, 2017

Unkindest cuts
Pulling funding from one-of-a-kind centers like the Naval Museum and organizations like Uptown Columbus is unconscionable. Why not golf courses and tennis courts?
What’s the problem?
Trump allegedly gave Russians info that could thwart Muslim terrorists, who are attacking both our nations. So Russia will now tip off the terrorists? I don't get it.
The real traitors
First Obama weakens the country’s defense and now the liberals are trying to weaken the economy by rumor mongering. Time to get back on track and make America great again.
Bad idea
Other than Democrats liking him, why would Trump appoint Garland head of the FBI? Anybody agreeable to both Schumer and McConnell means he probably has the backbone of a slug and the conscience of Machiavelli.
Serenity now
Money being thrown away and drivers being made very mad. 13th Street "traffic calming" ain't at all calming. Midtown needs to quit reading community planning books.
Sound familiar?
Trump deliberately revealed highly classified information to Russians. Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!
Blue(nose) laws
Why is it the government's business to dictate what time on Sunday an adult buys alcohol, an otherwise legal product? Talk about nanny state.
Small comfort
I am proud I did not help put that man in the White House.
