May 21, 2017 6:02 PM

Sound Off for May 22, 2017

Brief respite

I witnessed my family doing something I didn't think families ever did anymore: sitting down together to watch TV. But ABC cancelled "Last Man Standing," so now we'll have to find something else to do.

He’d know

General McMaster should call General Colin Powell and ask about reputation rehabilitation.

Shabby chic

I wish stores would stop pulling jeans out of the rag bag. Do you know that people pay money for those things? Think of all the ones I threw away!

He’s not an ‘issue’

Anyone supporting the deportation of the Shaw student has the heart of a rabid skunk.

Consensus

I, along with over 65 percent of America and the majority of the world, am a fan of President Obama.

No Line

What odds is Vegas laying on the number of times Trump will embarrass the people of the United States on his 7-day trip abroad?

Just propaganda

We will never be able to believe the mainstream media again as long as they continue their agenda against the Trump administration. It would be nice if they would report the news now and then.

Same result

Atlanta Braves in the new stadium is the same adage as putting lipstick on a pig.

