Sound Off

May 22, 2017 3:18 PM

Sound Off for May 23, 2017

Post the grades

A fast-food health department rating is in the window of a drive-thru. Why not put a school cleanliness score sheet by the front door of the schools?

It won’t work

Midtown, puhleeze stop trying to become the next Columbus Park Crossing. If I wanted to shop in Midtown I would, and the closing of lanes and addition of sidewalks wouldn’t make a bit of difference.

Back-home values

Jeff Sessions needs to get the hell out of Washington and get back to Alabama. Alabama didn’t raise him to be an idiot or a traitor.

Let him work

To you left-wing Trump haters out there, get over it. Let’s get down to the business of running our country.

Gridlock

What a traffic nightmare. Madam Mayor and Council Chair … tear down that orange wall.

Be warned

If the city of New Orleans keeps removing Confederate statues then I'm never going back there to get drunk and throw up on their sidewalks.

Worth a chuckle

Every day I get a big laugh out of the idiotic liberals in Sound Off.

Silence is golden

It’s better to be thought a fool than to put out a tweet everyday that removes all doubt.

Very likely

I wonder if Mueller knows how to spell “tax returns."

