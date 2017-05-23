Sound Off for May 24, 2017

Now it’s personal
There's one place on Earth where I will gladly extend my blessings to ISIS to attack with a truckload of explosives: any facility used for hijacking my phone and computer in attempts to rob me.
Short memory
Trump said that the Russian Probe is the greatest "witch hunt" of a politician. Wrong. The greatest witch hunt of a politician is the “birther” movement, led by Trump himself.
The real scandal
How do reporters know exactly what is said in the Oval Office? The rat who's leaking should be fired.
Havens of compassion
The “60 Minutes” segment on churches offering sanctuary to undocumented aliens gives me hope for this country. May our crops rot in the fields for the inhumane treatment of these hard-working people. Deport Melania.
Just wait them out
CBS reports there are 800 churches harboring illegal aliens and daring authorities to capture them. Undercover cops should wait for suspects to leave, then nab them. Patriotic congregants should secretly help facilitate the arrests.
Comments