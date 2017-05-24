Sound Off for May 25, 2017

Middle ground
I'm totally against illegal immigration, but I don't think we should simply round up and deport people who've been here for years. If they've been good, productive, we should find ways to make them legal.
On faith
After much prayer, our Sunday school class has decided that Lt Gen. Flynn should be appointed FBI director immediately.
Round ‘em up
CBS reports there are 800 churches harboring illegal aliens and daring authorities to capture them. Undercover cops should wait for suspects to leave, then nab them. Patriotic congregants should secretly help facilitate the arrests.
America first
Republicans have always put country before politics. That's why they will continue to support President Donald Trump.
Deafening
I enjoy the Uptown free concerts but the sound has become ridiculously loud, with too much bass. It ruins the shows and everyone's hearing. And cracks are forming in the "man and beast" water fountain.
Funding source
If GOP voters want a border wall so badly, then maybe Donald should sell individual bricks or blocks with donor names clearly identified. Let the pinheads who support him pay for it.
Better way
It is obvious now why the Muscogee County school board should be appointed by the grand jury and not elected by the voters.
Offended
You folks can welcome Trump to Liberty University, but as a Roman Catholic I resent his visit to the Vatican. We take our religion seriously.
Ironic
Homosexuality is a crime in 72 countries, almost all of them Muslim-majority. It can be punishable by death in eight countries, all Muslim-majority. But if we complain, that makes us Islamaphobic. Interesting.
Comments