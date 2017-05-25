Sound Off for May 26, 2017

Odd budget priorities
The city can't afford to hire enough paramedics, but it can build a roundabout to service a parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and two dead-end streets.
The Saudis appreciate him
What does Saudi Arabia know that our liberal media and the Democrats refuse to realize about our President?
Conflicted
If Israel is such a great ally and our BFF in the Middle East, then why would our President go and bow down to the Muslims first?
Pun intended
Just the thought of Trump meeting with the Pope evokes thoughts of the consummate oxy-moron.
It’s all we have
Until the mothers, wives and daughters refuse to condone the killing, and if the slaughter of children is not enough to force change, then we are left waiting for the death of the last terrorist.
News ‘break’ indeed
On morning local TV, during the lawyers' and car dealers' show, newscasts sometimes break out.
